SOFTBALL: Hill signs scholarship with Piedmont College

A key member of the East Jackson state softball team will continue her career in college.
Rebecca Hill, a senior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, signed with Piedmont College.
She will pursue a degree in healthcare.
Rebecca played third base for the 2017 AAA State Champions.
“Becca played an integral part of our team holding down the hot corner making numerous clutch plays in Columbus on the highest stage,” coach Donnie Byrom said. “Becca is a caring teammate, talented player and a player who has passion for her team and the game of softball. She never fails to put a smile on her teammates faces and she has always loved playing the game and represented East Jackson fast pitch well.”
