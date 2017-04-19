Entering the final week of the regular season, the Jackson County Panthers were fighting for their postseason lives and left little to chance in closing things out.
The fourth-place Panthers (16-12) took two of three games from second-place Hart County — while fifth-place Monroe Area was swept by Franklin County — in locking up the fourth and final state playoff spot from Region 8-AAA.
“I think taking two of three from a quality program like that sets us up for a good run in the playoffs,” Jackson County coach Jonathan Gastley said. “Knowing what we had to do to just get in, our kids fought. They competed. So, yeah, I’m proud of them.”
Jackson County will take on the No. 1 seed from Region 6-AAA next week in the first round of the tournament. The opponent has not yet been determined, though Ringgold currently sits atop the 6-AAA standings.
Entering the series with Hart County having lost four of its last six, Jackson County beat the Bulldogs 2-0 on the road Tuesday and won the first game of a Friday doubleheader 1-0 to lock up a state playoff berth. Jackson County then squandered a four-run lead in the Friday nightcap in a 6-5 loss.
For the rest of this story, see the April 19 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Panthers power into the playoffs
