Soccer: Lady Leopards playoff hopes end after loss last Friday

In region play, it often comes down to the last game of the region schedule to determine who marches onto the state tournament and who doesn’t.
Last Friday at Leopard Stadium, the Banks County High School girls’ soccer team marched into battle for its playoff life against Social Circle.
After 80 minutes, the Lady Leopards found themselves on the outside looking in of the Class AA state tournament as they fell 2-1.
The loss leaves the Lady Leopards in a three-way tie for the final playoff spots but goal differential with their region opponents leaves them out of the playoffs.
The Lady Leopards trailed 2-0 at halftime but was never out of the game.
In the 75th minute, McKinley Bramlett broke through and scored a goal to cut the deficit to 2-1. The rally wasn’t enough as time expired five minutes later.
“We’ve always been a second-half team,” head coach Tammy Kennedy said after the loss. “We came out and played with heart.
“Unfortunately, we got our heart broke. It’s a heart-breaking game. That was our ticket to state, because with a three-way tie, we’re the team out. But, that was a great game. One of the best games we’ve played in the second half.”
