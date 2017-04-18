If sprinters, runners, jumpers, discus throwers, shot put throwers and pole vaulters want to make it to Hugh Mill Stadium in Albany on May 11 for the Class AA track state championship, they first have to get through Region 8-AA and sectionals.
Today, the quest for the Region 8-AA crown begins for the Banks County High School track teams in Rabun County. Preliminaries will be run today with the finals to take place on Friday in Rabun County.
The boys are looking for their third-straight region title. The previous two came under Region 7-AAA. The girls finished third last year in region.
The top-four finishers from each event at region moves on to sectionals.
“I feel good right now,” head coach Will Foster said. “I think we’re in a really good position.
“It’s really the work that has been done to this point. Now, it’s fine-tuning and sharpening to do really well.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
