Coming into last week, the Banks County Leopards’ baseball team was on a six-game losing streak and runs were very scarce.
Going into today’s game against Walhalla, the Leopards are riding a three-game winning streak, hoping the bats stay hot and have clinched a spot in the Class AA playoffs as the No. 3 seed from Region 8-AA.
It is the second-straight playoff berth for the Leopards.
The Leopards defeated Rabun County and Oglethorpe County (twice) last week, scoring a combined 31 runs in three games. During the six-game slide, the Leopards managed to score only two runs.
Head coach Tom Kelley said he told the team the scoring drought wouldn’t last forever.
“Sometimes when you go on a six-game losing streak, it seems like it is going to last forever,” he explained, “but it didn’t. We ended up hitting the ball really well.”
Last week’s three games ended the Leopards’ region schedule. Before they got there, they played Ola and River Ridge, two bigger schools who Kelley said were “very important” games.
Kelley added he “purposely” planned the two games before the last three games in region.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Baseball: Leopards score 31 runs in 3 games, clinch playoff berth
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry