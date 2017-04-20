Faye Fuller (04-18-17)

WATKINSVILLE, GA - Faye Laverne Spinks Fuller, 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 18, 2017, following an extended illness.
A native of Athens, Mrs. Fuller was the daughter of Millard Cicero Spinks, Sr. and Ina Cooper Spinks. She was a graduate of Athens High School and Athens Business School, was employed with Oconee County School District for over ten years, and devoted most of her adult life to making a home and caring for her husband and children.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Rev. Dan D. Fuller, and their four daughters: Beverly Fuller Chandler (Bill), Danielsville, Debbie Fuller Ramsey, Watkinsville, Sherri Fuller, Watkinsville, and Joy Fuller Miller (Chris), Watkinsville; and an older brother, Millard Cicero “Bubba” Spinks, Jr., Colbert. She was grandmother to seven grandchildren: Danny Chandler (Brittney), Rebecca Ramsey Denslow (Jay), Jessica Ramsey, Melissa Ramsey Walker (Bo), Dennis Chandler (Elisa), Dustin Chandler (Emily), and Heather Miller Pilgrim (Trent). Mrs. Fuller was also great-grandmother, “Gran-Gran,” to 11 children: Ella, Caleb, Isabelle, Natalie, and Harper Chandler; Kathryn, Gavin, and Madelyn Walker; Braden Denslow, Garrett and Hunter Pilgrim.
She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Beverly Ann Spinks; a twin brother, Ray Cooper Spinks; and her in-laws, William Dennis Fuller and Reba Lillian Lowe Fuller of Athens.
Mrs. Fuller was affectionately known by many as “Mama Faye,” and locally famous for her homemade barbeque sauce, which she called “moppin’.” Before her illness, she was involved in the Oconee County Garden Club and the local Red Hat Society. Mrs. Fuller was a long-time member of Briarwood Baptist Church, and a committed follower of Jesus Christ. Even in her final days, she could be heard singing hymns of the faith. Her devotion to Christ, family, and friends marked her life, but perhaps her greatest joy was ministering alongside her husband.
Among many who visited and cared for Mrs. Fuller during the last year is the dedicated staff and volunteers of St. Mary’s Hospice. Words simply do not describe the family’s gratitude for the exceptional kindness shown to Mrs. Fuller and her family. It is the family’s request in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to St. Mary’s Hospice, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604.
The funeral service will be Friday, April 21, at 2 p.m. at Briarwood Baptist Church, 1900 Robinhood Road, Watkinsville GA with Mike Ricks, Rick Standard, Les Roberts, and Ervin L. Goss, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at the Moon’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1985 Moon’s Grove Church Road, Colbert GA. Pallbearers will be Mrs. Fuller’s grandsons and nephews. Danny Chandler, Dennis Chandler, Dustin Chandler, Jack Spinks, Jasen Spinks, and John Spinks. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Briarwood Baptist Church Messengers and Sunshine Classes. The family will receive visitors Thursday, April 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens WEST.
