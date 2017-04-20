HOSCHTON - Mamie Christine Spivey, 76, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Born in Winder on May 26, 1940, she was the daughter of the late James Spivey and Jessie Mae Cronic Spivey. She was a member of Mulberry Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Clifford Spivey; and sisters, Elizabeth Grindle and Frances Spivey.
Survivors include her daughter, Pam Spivey, Hoschton; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Lamar Saine, Braselton; grandson, Zachery Spivey, Hoschton; and granddaughter, Jessica Spivey, Hoschton; sister-in-law, Brenda Spivey, Winder; her three pets, Scout, Binky and Snickers; caregiver, Eddie Martinez; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. The Revs. Calvin Gooch and Franklin Spivey will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 24, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Mamie Spivey (04-18-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry