Statham council starts work on budget

Statham City Council began its formal work on the Fiscal Year 2018 budget Tuesday, spending about 90 minutes going through its proposed $2.831 million budget.
The city’s draft budget proposes spending about $116,000 less than the current $2.95 million. Statham likely will adopt next year’s budget in June. The city’s fiscal year is July 1 to June 30. No tax increase is expected in the city’s millage rate.
The city anticipates receiving about $99,000 more in revenue the next year than the current one. The draft budget anticipates nearly $3.05 million in revenue, up from the current $2.95 million budget.
The proposed budget includes 3-percent raises for city employees. City Council heard from department heads Tuesday on the general operations, water, police, street and planning and zoning departments.
Council debated whether it should fill a “financial person” listed in the budget with a salary of $60,000. The position has been in the budget for the past few years and has not been filled. Council member Gayle Steed asked that a job description and responsibilities be developed.
Council member Perry Barton said the position “has been long overdue” and the person in it should have a “strong” financial background but also handle administrative duties.
The position sometimes is characterized as “administrator.” City Clerk Mai Chang said the person should understand “municipal accounting.”
Council member David Huth agreed, saying, “There’s a big difference in somebody that just takes care of the books.”
See the full story in the April 19 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
