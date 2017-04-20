Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw and Sheriff Jud Smith agree in order to reduce turnover in the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center and cut back on overtime expenses, the pay rate of those employees needs to be more competitive with other surrounding markets.
But the two differed last week on how much those increases should be.
At a Barrow Board of Commissioners work session on the Fiscal Year 2018 budget April 11, Renshaw proposed a 3-percent pay increase for all sheriff’s deputies and detention center officers to help chip into the 12 vacancies between the two offices that currently exist.
The recommendation was made after county human resources director Charlie Felts completed an analysis of Barrow County’s pay rates compared to surrounding counties — including Athens-Clarke, Hall, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Jackson and Walton.
The 3-percent increase would bring the starting salary for sheriff’s deputies in Barrow from $34,987 to $36,037, which would put it ahead of all those counties except Gwinnett ($38,777) and Hall ($37,648). The starting salary for detention center officers would increase from $33,405 to $34,407, which would outpace each of the aforementioned counties except Hall ($35,859).
If implemented, the 3-percent raise for sheriff’s deputies and detention center officers would add $267,000 to the sheriff’s office’s budget.
See the full story in the April 19 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Barrow proposes 3-percent pay raise for deputies, detention center officers
