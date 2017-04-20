Baby Cooper Wyrick (04-17-17)

Baby Cooper Wyrick, 7 weeks, passed away on Monday April 17, 2017, at the Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, Tenn.
Cooper was born on February 20, 2017, in Knoxville, Tenn., the son of Travis and Felicia Wyrick. Baby Cooper was such a beautiful precious baby. His smile lightened the whole world. He brought so much joy to everyone who met him. His sister Brayleigh adored him so much and she was the best big sister any brother could have ever asked for. He will always hold a place in our hearts.
Baby Cooper is survived by his parents, Travis and Felicia Wyrick; sister, Brayleigh Wyrick; grandparents, Jackie Lee and Robin Wyrick Jr., Ed and Rosie Casadevall, Kenneth and Regina Eller, Chris and Tina Ware and Perry Dyer; aunts and uncles, Joshua and Samantha Barnes, Michael and Kennetha Taylor, Jesse Wyrick, Bianca Eller, Zoey Casadevall and Mya Casadevall; many great-grandparents and great-aunts and uncles; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 22, at 1 p.m. from the Mountain View Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Keisler officiating. Special music will be presented by Sarah Dills. The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers, Ed Casadevall, Jackie Wyrick, Kenneth Eller and Chris Ware. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will meet with friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements.
