The Winder-Barrow High School boys track and field team placed fourth and Apalachee fifth in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA meet at Lanier High School while the Lady Wildcats were fourth and the Lady Bulldoggs were fifth.
Dacula won the girls team championship while Gainesville finished first among the boys teams.
Winder-Barrow’s Logan Cash won the region title in the discus and was second in the shot put while his teammate Jacob Daniel claimed the crown in the shot put. Apalachee’s Eli Morris won the 110-meter hurdles and was second in the 300-meter hurdles.
The top four athletes in each event qualified for the sectional meet, which will be held April 29 at Heritage High School in Conyers. The top eight at sectionals will advance to the state meet next month.
Here are the athletes from Apalachee and Winder-Barrow who qualified.
Apalachee
•Tahlia Ferguson; third in 400-meter dash and fourth in 200-meter dash
•Destiny Gibbs; fourth in 400-meter dash
•Molly Silva: fourth in 1,600-meter run and fourth in 3,200-meter run
•Aaliyah Hogan; fourth in 100-meter hurdles
•Joanna Gross; fourth in 300-meter hurdles
•Nakia Hooks; third in shot put
•Sierra Barnett; third in long jump
•Samira Barnett, Sierra Barnett, Ferguson and Gibbs; second in 4x400-meter relay and fourth in 4x100-meter relay
•Kevin Haley; second in 400-meter dash
•Eli Motris; first in 110-meter hurdles and second in 300-meter hurdles
•Harry Wiggins; second in high jump
•Justin Chapman; fourth in pole vault
•Kenny Tobiaz; third in discus
Winder-Barrow
•Micah Weathers; second in 1,600-meter run and second in 3,200-meter run
•Breanna McNamara; third in pole vault
•Ticia King; fourth in the pole vault
•Rebekah Freeman; third in discus
•Cody Boles; fourth in 3,200-meter run
•Austin Cha; third in 110-meter hurdles
•Brian Dudley; third in pole vault
•Jaidon Turner; second in long jump
•Jacob Daniel; first in shot put
•Logan Cash: first in discus and second in shot put.
Track and Field: Winder-Barrow’s Daniel, Cash, Apalachee’s Morris win region titles
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry