Tennis: River Ridge tops Winder-Barrow girls 3-1 to advance to second round

Thursday, April 20. 2017
Winder-Barrow’s girls tennis team fought back from early deficits in a couple spots but it wasn’t enough to overcome River Ridge as the Lady Knights handed the Lady Bulldoggs a 3-1 home loss Monday in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs.
River Ridge, the No. 3 seed from Region 6, and Winder-Barrow, the No. 2 seed from Region 8, split the top two singles matches and Lainey Finch was well on her way to winning at No. 3 singles for the Lady Doggs as she was up 6-0, 4-0. But River Ridge, which had already won at No. 1 doubles, held off a late surge from Cassie Hunter and Anna Bass to clinch the winning point.
Hunter and Bass had rallied from down 4-1 in the third and decisive set to tie it, but River Ridge rebounded for the 6-4 win.
Elsewhere for the Lady Doggs, Kathryn Faulkner fought her opponent tooth and nail most of the way, but she dropped a tiebreaker in the first set, 7-5, which Winder-Barrow coach Heather Lundy believed was the deciding factor. Faulkner lost the second set 6-4.
