Tennis: Wildcats drop first-round playoff match at Harrison

Apalachee’s boys tennis team pushed Harrison in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs Tuesday, but the Wildcats couldn’t overcome the high-powered Hoyas, losing 3-1 and seeing their season come to an end.
Apalachee (13-7), the No. 4 seed from Region 8, was gunning for the upset of the Region 6 champs, but fell behind in an early hole when Luke Woschitz and Parker King lost 1-6, 0-6 at No. 2 doubles.
“You could say first off the court but it was actually a long match that took about 90 minutes to play,” Apalachee coach Dan Woschitz said Tuesday night. “Luke and Parker got deep into games and there were a lot of deuces.
“They just didn’t have the experience to beat the two guys from Harrison.”
The Hoyas then picked up another win at No. 1 doubles as their highly-ranked pair toppled Davis Hayes and Preston Marlowe 6-4 in the first set and then 6-1 to close it out. Hayes and Marlowe put up a fight, though. After falling down 3-0 in the first set, they rallied to tie it before falling 6-4.
“They really played a great match, some of the best tennis they’ve played all year,” Woschitz said.
Apalachee picked up its lone win at No. 1 singles as Chandler Hagan prevailed in an epic match over Tate Coston 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
