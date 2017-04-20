Tennis: Wildcats drop first-round playoff match at Harrison

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Thursday, April 20. 2017
Apalachee’s boys tennis team pushed Harrison in the first round of the GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs Tuesday, but the Wildcats couldn’t overcome the high-powered Hoyas, losing 3-1 and seeing their season come to an end.
Apalachee (13-7), the No. 4 seed from Region 8, was gunning for the upset of the Region 6 champs, but fell behind in an early hole when Luke Woschitz and Parker King lost 1-6, 0-6 at No. 2 doubles.
“You could say first off the court but it was actually a long match that took about 90 minutes to play,” Apalachee coach Dan Woschitz said Tuesday night. “Luke and Parker got deep into games and there were a lot of deuces.
“They just didn’t have the experience to beat the two guys from Harrison.”
The Hoyas then picked up another win at No. 1 doubles as their highly-ranked pair toppled Davis Hayes and Preston Marlowe 6-4 in the first set and then 6-1 to close it out. Hayes and Marlowe put up a fight, though. After falling down 3-0 in the first set, they rallied to tie it before falling 6-4.
“They really played a great match, some of the best tennis they’ve played all year,” Woschitz said.
Apalachee picked up its lone win at No. 1 singles as Chandler Hagan prevailed in an epic match over Tate Coston 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.
See the full story in the April 19 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.