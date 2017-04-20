Soccer: Bulldoggs fall to Dacula 3-1, playoff hopes in serious jeopardy

The Winder-Barrow boys soccer team came into its last regular season game against region foe Dacula needing a win to guarantee a berth in the state playoffs.
The match had been rescheduled due to bad weather.
However, two-second-half goals by the Falcons was the difference in the game as Dacula defeated the Bulldoggs 3-1, all but dashing the Bulldoggs’ hopes of making the playoffs.
Following Habersham Central’s 1-0 win over Dacula on Tuesday, Winder-Barrow needs Lanier to upset Habersham on Thursday in order to clinch the fourth seed.
As far as Winder-Barrow’s Levi Karas was concerend, it was the inability to put away opportunities to score that summed up the latter part of the season.
“Overall, we had a pretty solid season. We had a really, really good start,” Karas said. “However, towards the end of the season, we had trouble finding the net. Ultimately, if you can’t find the net, then it’s difficult to win. Our defense held strong in a lot of games, but if you keep getting opportunities and can’t seem to finish those opportunities, then it’s difficult to push through and find the victories. I’m proud of what the boys did. They work hard every day in practice. They work hard on the field. We just can’t find the luck sometimes.”
