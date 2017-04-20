BOYS' TENNIS: Panthers claw their way to Sweet 16

The most successful season in Jackson County boys' tennis history will continue on with the Panthers having survived another pressure cooker in postseason play.
Jackson County (15-3) held off formidable four-seed Ringgold at home on Wednesday, winning 3-2 to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time ever.
“People overlooked us, and now they’re going to have to step up and look and say, ‘hey this Jackson County team is here,’ and we’re here to stay,” coach Wayne Brooks said. “We’re here to get some hardware. Not just this year, but for years to come.”
Similar to the Region 8-AAA finals, the deciding point came down to a three-set win at No. 3 singles from Nick Bergeron, who improved to 18-0 on the year.
With the victory, Jackson County will host Region 2 No. 2 seed Pierce County in the Sweet 16 on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Ringgold, a Region 6-AAA program that made the trek from the northwest corner of the state, picked up wins at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to put pressure on the top-seeded Panthers.
“You can’t overlook a No. 4,” said Brooks, who praised Region 6-AAA as a tough tennis region. “Once you get to this level, everybody is good. There’s a reason they made state.”
But Jackson County’s Kyle Graves won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and Brendon Mitchell and Colin McMenomy won 7-6, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, turning all the attention to Bergeron’s match at No. 3 singles.
Bergeron won the first set 6-1, dropped four straight games in the second set to lose 7-5 and then regrouped for a convincing 6-2 win in the final set.
“He’s played so mature,” Brooks said. “He’s 18-0 on the season. It comes from all the tournament play and all the lessons. Everything that he’s prepared for has paid off in each of these matches. He’s playing like someone that’s much older … I could not be prouder of him. Just really impressive play.”
Brooks said his team is putting together a special season.
“We’re 15-3 on the season,” Brooks said. “I can’t say enough good things. You don’t get to 15-3 because your team is bad or because of doing crazy things with lineups or whatever. You get to 15-3 because you have a strong, solid team. They are all committed to the same vision. And that vision this year includes a deep run into state. And we’re just trying to ride that wave.”