The Jackson County girls’ tennis team made sure that the postseason celebrations continued on into the state tournament.
After a surprise run to the regional finals as a No. 4 seed, the Lady Panthers (10-9) beat Haralson County 3-2 at home on Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history.
“I love these girls so much,” Jackson County coach Wayne Brooks said. “They bring happiness to my soul. To watch them fight for every single point, to watch them get that spark and that fire in their eyes — it’s just amazing … I’m just floating on a cloud. I can’t even describe it.”
Serina Bergeron won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Tori Fortune and Kaci Holycross won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles. Jordan Scott clinched the victory with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 3 singles, sending the Lady Panthers to Round 2.
“Anytime you’re playing a match with anybody, you got to figure that you’re probably going to split one and two singles and one and two doubles and it’s probably going to come down to your three singles,” Brooks said. “So this is not uncommon or unheard of for it coming down to three singles, especially with the level of play we’re getting to now.”
Brooks was complimentary of the doubles play of Fortune and Holycross.
“Haven’t they been a stalwart all season? They have probably the best record on the whole team,” he said. “They’ve been clutch.”
Jackson County will face Region 2 No. 1 seed Brantley County on the road Monday in the Sweet 16.
Brooks said what he’s seen out of his team so far in the postseason instills confidence moving forward.
“You have to have that drive, you have to have that fight, you have to have that will power to carry you through,” Brooks said. “That’s what I’ve seen out here today …. That whole attitude of ‘I’m not going to be beat today.’ It’s carrying through. As long as they keep that, sky’s the limit.”
