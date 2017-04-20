BOYS' TENNIS: Jefferson makes quick work of first-round foe at state

The Jefferson boys' tennis team wasted no time in disposing of its first-round opponent in the state tournament and turning its attention to the Sweet 16.
The Dragons (15-3) routed Region 6-AAA No. 3 seed LaFayette 5-0 on Tuesday in a match that lasted just 47 minutes.
“They were a senior-heavy team with a lot of experience but I was very proud of the way we played and worked on patterns, tactics and eliminating unforced errors,” coach Allen Thompson said. “We also felt this might be our last chance to play at home this season and wanted to send senior Caleb Tyler out on a good note.”
Jefferson will take on Region 2 top seed West Laurens next week in Round 2, though a date and time had not been set as of Wednesday morning.
This will be the Dragons' third consecutive appearance in the Sweet 16 and fifth appearance this decade.
As for Jefferson's brief match against Lafayette, Marcus Berninger won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Caden Mantooth and Blake Lathrop both blanked their opponents 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and 3 singles respectively. The doubles squads also won in overwhelming fashion. Tyler and Caleb Wells won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Cooper Kework and Del Jakins won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
With the victory, Jefferson finished with a 9-0 home record for the first time in program history.
