Carl Bowen (04-19-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, April 21. 2017
FORT GAY, WV - Carl David Bowen, 63, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, while visiting his children in Winder.

He was a life-long resident of Fort Gay, W.Va. with the exception of the few years that he lived in Georgia. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jesse Bowen; a brother, Larry Bowen; and a nephew, Erick Bowen. He was a mechanic by trade. He enjoyed spending time with his family, sipping a cup of coffee in the early morning hours, listening to bluegrass music and watching NASCAR.

Survivors include his brother, Phillip (Lorraine) Bowen, Fort Gay, W.Va.; sister, Debi Davis, Huntington, W.Va.; daughters, Misti (Wayne) Summers, Winder, and Kari (Gene) Sturgill, Dallas, Ga.; sons, Matthew(Tyra) Bowen, Winder, Micah Bowen, Statham, and Joshua (Marissa) Bowen, Nicholson, Ga; grandchildren, MyShell Cox, Jordan (Colt) Clemmer, Trey Cooper, Robert Cooper, Trey Garrett, Bryce Bowen, and Bailey Bowen; and one great-grandchild, Kalecee Clemmer. Carl is also survived by his ex-wife, Patsy Richardson, with whom he shared 20 years of life with.

He was cremated as were his wishes and a celebration of life is planned for June 3rd at the home of Misti Summers.
