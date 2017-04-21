‘Fred’ Ferguson (04-20-17)

Thomas “Fred” Ferguson, Jr., 81, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
A native of Statham, he was the son of the late Thomas Fred Ferguson Sr. and Lois Grimwood Ferguson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Gayle Mobley Ferguson; and his grandson, Britt Ferguson.
Mr. Ferguson was a devoted member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church and retired as a truck driver with Complete Auto Transit after 38 years of service. He was part of the Teamsters Union. He was inducted by the Barrow County Sports Hall of fame for his success in basketball. He was well respected as a coach for various little league baseball and softball teams. After his retirement, Mr. Ferguson enjoyed playing golf and attending all UGA sporting events. He was also a member of the Monroe Country Club.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa (Mike) Drake, Winder; sons, Freddie (Beverly), Winder, Andy (Debbie), Statham, Kevin (Brenda), Winder, and Mitch (Elizabeth, Martinez.
The funeral service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday afternoon, April 23, at 4 p.m. from the Smith Memory Chapel in Winder. Burial will follow the service at the Statham Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday evening, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family has requested that donations be made in memory of Mr. Ferguson to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org
Smith Memory Chapel, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
