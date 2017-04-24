IDA approves property sale

Madison County’s Industrial Development and Building Authority approved the sale of 20 acres at $4,500 an acre to CodEast LLC and developer Adam Swann at Mill Creek Drive off Hwy. 72 in Hull.
The IDA approved a contract for the sale at its April 17 meeting. The property is zoned R-1 and the funds for the sale will go into the IDA reserves.
“The exact acreage depends on the completion of the survey, and the IDA board has to approve the final boundary survey which is still being done,” said IDA attorney Victor Johnson.
In other matters, authority members heard about plans by a mobile home park owner at Willis Glenn Road off Hwy. 106 to cover the cost of a water line extension to the mobile home park, which includes over 47 or 48 units. The mobile homes will no longer be on well water.
Likewise, the authority briefly discussed plans by Swann to run a six-inch waterline — at his expense — from Hwy. 72 to his planned subdivision on about 81.59 acres on McCannon Morris Road.
The industrial authority welcomed new member Derek Doster. The group is once again full. New member Josh Chandler recently replaced current District 2 commissioner Tripp Strickland and Doster has replaced long-time member Roger Tench.
The group learned that there are now 1,148 customers on county water lines, up six from last month.
The industrial authority, which oversees county water and sewer services, aggressively ran water lines around the county for several years, but the group has been in a holding pattern for a couple of years as loans for old projects are paid back.
The IDA met in closed session April 17 to discuss personnel but took no action after the meeting.
