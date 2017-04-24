Mary Louise Nation (04-22-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, April 24. 2017
MAYSVILLE - Mary Louise Nation, 69, died Saturday, April 22, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Nation was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Leatus and Gladys Acree Seay. She was retired from Watts Mill.

Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Widner, Jefferson, and Sandra Nation, Maysville; son, Kenneth Nation, Jefferson; brother, David Seay, San Antonio, Texas; and three grandchildren.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 25, in the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Monday night from 6 until 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

