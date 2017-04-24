Glenn Higginbotham (04-21-17)

ATHENS - Glenn Rodney Higginbotham, 75, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017, surrounded by his family.
A native of Elberton, Ga., he was the son of the late Carl Talmadge Higginbotham and Doris Freeman Higginbotham. Mr. Higginbotham retired from BellSouth in 2002. In retirement, he enjoyed golf, working outdoors, and spending time with his family, especially his three grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patsy Welborn Higginbotham, Athens; son, Eric and Brittany Higginbotham, Watkinsville; daughter and son-in-law, Audra and Jim Edwards, Braselton; sister, Ann and Don Looney, Elberton; brother, Carl and Pam Higginbotham, Doraville; grandchildren, Trevor Higginbotham, Lindsey Higginbotham, and Mason Edwards; and his beloved dog, Gizmo.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 2 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 1 Berry Lane, Elberton, GA 30635. Private entombment will be in Elmhurst Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will directly precede the service at 1 p.m. The family is at the home of Don and Ann Looney, 1800 Chip Shot Lane, Elberton, GA 30635.
Those wishing to honor Mr. Higginbotham may send flowers or donate in his memory to either the Athens Area Emergency Food Bank, the American Red Cross, or Calvary Presbyterian Church, Elberton, GA.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home, Elberton, is respectfully in charge of arrangements.
