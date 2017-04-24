Jeremy Clem (04-21-17)

OAKWOOD - Jeremy E. Clem, 24, passed away of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Friday, April 21, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Katie Mae Smith.
Survivors include his father, James “Eddie” Clem, Vidalia, La.; mother, Sandra Harrison Clem, Oakwood, Ga.; sister, Amanda Clem, Oakwood; brothers, Levi Clem, Vidalia, La., Jimmy Clem, Vidalia, La, and David Clem, Winder; step-sister, Rachel Clem, Winder; grandparents, Edward and Frances Harrison, Braselton; grandfather, James and Linda Clem, Ferriday, La.; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeremy was born April 8, 1993, in Gainesville. He received his education from Jackson County High School in Jefferson, and Natchez-Adams School District. He was a roofer and also a correctional officer. He was a member of Pendergrass Baptist Church, a member of the Boy Scouts and an avid hunter and fisherman.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 23, at Pendergrass Baptist Church with the Rev. Randall Hulsey officiating. Interment was at Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery in Pendergrass, Jackson County.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were by Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
