Mary Louise Roberts (04-21-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, April 24. 2017
Mary Louise Roberts, 78, wife of David Lindy Roberts, died Friday, April 21, 2017.

A native of Caldwell, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Roy and Onie Gragg. She retired from the UGA Extension Office and was a member of Whitehall Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a son, Melvin Douglas Craig.

Survivors in addition to her husband, include her children, Marvin (Shirley) Craig, Danielsville, Kim (Jeffrey) Martin, Winterville; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Monday, April 24, at 2 p.m. at Lord & Stephens East Chapel with the Rev. Jimmy Edwards officiating.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
