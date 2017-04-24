Spring recycling set for Saturday

Madison County will hold “Spring into Recycling” from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 29, at the county government complex.

“Join us to celebrate Earth Day and take advantage of the following programs: document destruction, medication take back, shoe recycling, clothes recycling and book recycling,” said organizers. “We will also be accepting batteries, cell phones/chargers and ink cartridges.”
