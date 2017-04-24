Internet scam reported

An Internet scam was reported by a McCannon Morris Road resident. The complainant said someone claiming to the be the “US Federal Grant Agency” said they would assist her with her state tax return payments if they would provide $250 in i-Tune cards. The victim did provide the cards and then discovered she was the victim of a scam by a company based out of Miami.
Other incidents reported by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office this past week included:
•A surveillance video at the Colbert Pawn Shop showed that on April 10 someone carried a section of a railroad cross tie and threw it into a vehicle, damaging the vehicle’s roof, windshield and door area. The man laughed and then skipped away.
•An American bulldog was reported stolen from a Stone Stewart Road residence.
•A woman said she paid $2,400 for a deposit and a year’s rent on a Church Street residence, but she has been served with eviction papers because the property is in foreclosure. She filed a complaint for theft by deception with the magistrate court.
•A stolen cell phone was reported at Tranquility Mobile Home Park.
•A dispute between neighbors was reported on Noah’s Way.
•Harassing phone calls were reported on Church Street.
•A man reported a road rage incident on Duffell Martin Road. He said a person in a truck passed him at a high rate of speed, then pulled back over sharply, nearly hitting his front bumper, throwing a can back at him. The truck turned onto Duffell Martin Road and the complainant did too, because that’s where he was going. The truck driver then stopped in the middle of the road, got out of his vehicle and told him “I’ll hurt you.” The complainant then pulled around the truck and drove away.
•An accident with a deer was reported on Hwy. 98 near Lord and Stephens Funeral Home.
•A family complained that a neighboring family was videotaping their child. The neighboring family denied the claim. No location was provided on the report.
•Domestic abuse was reported on Spratlin Mill Road.
•A Della Slayton Road man said someone took approximately $800 from his online accounts.
•A Bond Lake Road resident said someone cut his dog’s electric fence collar.
•A juvenile and his grandfather both suffered injuries after two separate fights at Morningside Mobile Home Park off Hwy. 106. The grandfather was issued a warrant for his arrest after treatment at a local hospital. The juvenile will be charged with battery through the juvenile court.
•An abandoned vehicle was reported on Roy Woods Road.
•An abandoned vehicle was reported on Hwy. 72.
•Two microphones and a camera were reported stolen from a South Fifth Street residence.
•A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle at a Willis Glenn Road residence.
•A Glenn Carrie Road resident said someone slashed the tires of his car.
•A Woodale Street resident reported that someone threw a stick through her son’s bedroom window.
•A slashed tire was reported on Mathis Road.
•A traffic checkpoint was conducted April 14 at the intersection of Norwood Road and Amberly Drive. The state patrol made one DUI drug arrest and issued seven citations.
•A Parham Town Road resident said someone shot up his car, causing $500 worth of damage. He said his mini-horse was also dead but was not shot. He didn’t know if the two incidents were related.
•A camcorder, trail cam, set of keys and i-Phone were reported stolen from a Horace Reed Road residence.
•A hit-and-run accident was reported on Hwy. 98. A vehicle struck another near the funeral home, then failed to stop.
•A truck toolbox and a water hose were reported stolen from an Osley Mill Road residence.
•An officer responded to a call to a cemetery at Bethel Baptist Church on Old Wildcat Bridge Road. A woman was bleeding from several places on both arms and was crying. She said a male subject in the truck she was in possibly had a stroke the previous day and had subsequently fought her that day for the keys to the vehicle. She said he didn’t seem to know what he was doing. She said he seemed to be blacking out and that when he came to, he said she had poisoned him and he fought her for the keys. The man also had a cut on his arm. The man said he didn’t know what had happened and he only wanted to see his parents’ grave. The man refused to be transported to the hospital but agreed to go with the woman to be checked out by doctors.
•Possible child abuse was reported on Joe Cooper Road.
•Someone broke into a Paoli Road residence but didn’t appear to take anything. They also appeared to try to siphon gas from a vehicle at the residence.
•A woman on Shoal Creek Road said she got a note and flowers from her neighbor. The note said “sorry for burning your tree.” The woman said she contacted her neighbor about replacing the burned trees, but that her neighbor texted her and said “stop harassing me.”
•Harassing phone calls were reported on Dove Drive.
•A Madison County High School student reported that someone keyed his car. He said someone left a note in what appeared to be a female’s handwriting, saying “next time don’t sandwich someone’s car.”
•A man on Fox Trail reported that someone damaged his Honda Accord by breaking the tail lights, tearing out hoses from under the hood and breaking the glove compartment.
•A 33-year-old man was reportedly injured in a wreck on a motorcycle at 6:38 a.m., April 13, on Hwy. 72.
•A truck pulling a tractor skidded into a ditch at 11:35 a.m., April 10, on J. Davis Road.
•A vehicle overturned on Hwy. 98 at Floyd Road at 2:44 p.m., April 10.
