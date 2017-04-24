Albert Hand (04-23-17)

Albert Mike Hand, 57, husband of Carol Ree Hand, died Sunday, April 23, 2017.
He was the son of the late John Kermit Hand and Ella Faye Henry and was preceded in death by a brother, Alex T. Hand of Comer.
Albert retired from Peterson Springs in April after 37 years.
Survivors in addition to his wife include a brother, Max Hand, Comer; nephews, Jeffery W. Hand, Pikeville, N.C., Mitchell D. Brooks, Comer, Nathan T. Hand, Danielsville, and S. Kyle Shelnut, Danielsville.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 26, at 2 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 25, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
