HOSCHTON - Roger D. Ockomon, 70, went to heaven to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
He was a member of First Baptist Atlanta and the American Legion, Duluth. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his dogs and cats.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Debbie Ockomon; sons, Chris Ockomon and wife Shari and Jason Ockomon; daughter, Cathy Fulbright and husband Michael; brothers, Tony Ockomon and wife Dawn and Paul Johnson; sisters, Charlotte Lugar, Linda Cash and husband Melvin; father- in- law, Junior Stark; brother- in- law, Butch Stark and wife Liz; grandchildren, Noah, Morgan and Natas; and several nieces and nephews.
An informal memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the family's main residence. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Roger Ockomon (04-18-17)
