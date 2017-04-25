Jeffrey Glenn (04-23-17)

CARLTON - Jeffrey Glenn, 54, left this life suddenly on Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Jeffrey was born in Greensboro, N.C. on July 9, 1962, the son of Sam Glenn of Elberton and the late Reba Bell Glenn. A 1980 graduate of Madison County High School, he served his community as a deputy having worked at Madison County Sheriff's Office. He later worked at Claude Ray Ford Sales in Elberton and was currently employed at Tiny Town Minit Mart. A devoted son, Jeffrey was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it, and could fix almost anything. His friends will miss his never-ending sarcastic remarks the most!
Survivors in addition to his father, include a sister, Jennifer Ishee and Steve Wise, Orlando, Fla.; stepmother, Catherine Hendricks Moore Glenn, Elberton; stepbrother, Randall Moore and his wife Ann, Elberton; and several other relatives and friends.
Rather than mourn his death, Jeffrey would want us to celebrate his life. Friends are invited to a service on Thursday, April 27, at 4 o'clock in the Memorial Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Thrift officiating. Burial will follow in Athens Memory Gardens at a later date. Visitation will be held at Berry Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, April 26.
At other hours, the family may be contacted at the home of Sam and Catherine Glenn on Heard Drive in Elberton.
Flowers are accepted and those desiring may make contributions in his memory to T.J & Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 1108, Elberton, GA 30635.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com.
Berry Funeral Home of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements
