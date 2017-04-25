Sherly Lathan (04-21-17)

COMMERCE - Sherly Culpepper Lathan, 73, died Friday, April 21, 2017, at her residence following an extended illness.
Mrs. Lathan was born November 18, 1943, in Louisiana, the daughter of the late James Goldmon and Lecie Eldis Reed Culpepper. Prior to her marriage, she served in the United States Air Force where she met her husband of 51 years. She was retired from the University of Georgia. Mrs. Lathan was preceded in death by a baby daughter, Sherly Elizabeth; brother, Billy Ray Culpepper; and sister, Evelyn Womack.
Survivors include her husband, Robert G. Lathan; sons, Robert G. Jr. (Rob), North Augusta, S.C.; Joseph G. (Joe) and wife Jenny, Anderson, S.C.; one granddaughter; three grandsons; one sister, Jeanette Rogers, Keithville, La.; one brother, Richard Culpepper, Shreveport, La.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Commerce. Sam Anderson will be presiding.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to University Cancer and Blood Center of Athens.
Bridges Funeral, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.bridgesfuneral.com
