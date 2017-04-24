Charles Ford (04-21-17)

HOSCHTON - Charles Ford, 84, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2017.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 23, 2017, in the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The Rev. Thomas L. Jordan officiated. Burial was at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Snellville.
Mr. Ford retired from Akins Ford in Winder. He was a former deacon, choir director, and youth director at Bethany Baptist Church, Lake Lucerne Baptist Church, and Brookwood Baptist Church.
A member of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Mr. Ford took great pride in his patriotism and was very dedicated to honoring veterans through planning and attending many veteran memorials.
He was the son of the late Olin Artis and Daisey Dale Ford. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Mason Eugene Ford, Olin Garland Ford and Ronald Ford.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Talton Ford; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Stan Porter, Hoschton; daughter and son-in-law, Roxane and Gregory Wills, Loganville; son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Amy Ford Jr., Loganville; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Marcy Ford, Ellijay; brother and sister-in-law, Bennie and Carol Ford, Loganville; sister, Mary Alice Ricks, Lawrenceville; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Donations may be made to Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Grayson.
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Snellville, was in charge of arrangements.
