David Cantrell (04-24-17)

JEFFERSON - David Lee Cantrell, 66, entered into rest Monday, April 24, 2017.
Mr. Cantrell was born in Buford, the son of the late Coleman and Mary Henderson Cantrell. Mr. Cantrell was self-employed in the timber Industry. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dean Ramey; and a brother, Dennis Cantrell.
Survivors include daughter, Holly Marie Braswell and her husband Keith, Jefferson; son, Lamar Cantrell and his wife Susan, Jefferson; daughter, Brandy Moon and her husband Richard, Commerce; daughter, Kerri Black, Royston; sisters, Gladys Nichols, Cumming, Joann Tatum, Buford, Brenda Roebuck, Buford, and Evelyn Deaton, Cumming; brothers, Robert Cantrell, Commerce, Brodus Cantrell, Buford, and Mike Cantrell, Jefferson; and grandchildren, Dylan Cantrell, Caitlin Cantrell, Khloe Braswell, Maggie May Braswell, Cole Moon, Levi Moon, and Tristan Black.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, April 28, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Rheems officiating. Burial will be in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Casey Burchett, Dylan Cantrell, Andy Cantrell, Robert Adams, David Chapman, Jeff Armour, Jeff Butler and Wayne Cantrell. The family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Gideons International, 225 Northview Drive, Commerce, Georgia 30529, or www.2.gideons.org/
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
