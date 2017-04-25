JEFFERSON - Eleanor Potts Jackson, 90, died Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Mrs. Jackson was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Frank and Lula Churchwell Potts. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and was retired from Jackson County School System. Mrs. Jackson was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Jackson.
Survivors include her daughter, Jean Bullock, Jefferson; sons, Brian Jackson, Bold Springs, Joe Jackson, Jefferson, and Brett Jackson, Jefferson; brothers, Dwight Potts, Ft. Walton Beach, Fla. and Malcolm Potts, Conley, Ga.; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 26 at 2 p.m. from Bethany United Methodist Church with the Revs. Ross Wheeler and Johnny Ray officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday, April 25, from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church Van Fund: 4659 Brockton Rd., Jefferson, GA 30549.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Eleanor Jackson (04-23-17)
