Margaret Ann Wilson Frame, 84, beloved wife of Kenneth Frame, Sr. for almost 60 years, passed away at home on Sunday, April 23, 2017, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Beloved mother of Janet Davis (Rex), and Rhonda Rawls (Keith), she is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Morgan Davis, Jesse and Sharon Ragland; her sister, Caroline Bannon (Joe); and nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Blanche Wilson; son, Kenneth Frame, Jr.; and granddaughter, Nichole Frame-Warren.
Margaret was a graduate of Memphis State University. She devoted her life to education and raising her three children. She was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church in Decatur, Ga. She served through teaching 3rd grade Sunday School, serving in the media center, and she was active in her Joy II Sunday School Class.
Family and friends are invited to gather for visitation on Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Floral Hills Funeral Home Chapel, 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, April 28 at 11 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.
Floral Hills Funeral Home, Tucker, is in charge of arrangements.
www.floralhillsfuneral.com
Margaret Ann Frame (04-23-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry