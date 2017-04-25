Larry Blevins (04-22-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, April 25. 2017
DANIELSVILLE – Larry T. Blevins, born November 10, 1954, in Banks County, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017, at his residence following an extended illness.

He attended Mt. Zion Church in Danielsville.

Survivors include three children, Pam Blevins, Toccoa, Amanda Allen, Lavonia, and Larry (Bubba) Blevins, Maysville; brothers, Forrest Blevins, Homer, Tommy Blevins, Danielsville, and Ted Blevins, Danielsville; a sister, Patsy Stamps, Danielsville; three grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

No services are announced at this time.

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

