HOMER - Hettie Irene Hubbard Etris, 97, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at her residence.
Born in Homer, she was the daughter of the late Brazzie and Bessie Campbell Hubbard. She was the widow of Oscar Etris, a retired seamstress with Blue Bell in Commerce and Homer, member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by sons, Ferd Oscar Etris, Ben Etris; and daughter, Lois Nicholson.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Mackwell “Mackie” and Kathy Etris, Homer; daughters, Louise Cain, Commerce, Brenda Chambers, Homer; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Rolaph Suakert, S.C.; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 31 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Mark J. TJepkema and Alex Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Hettie Etris (04-25-17)
