Planners approve Braselton Chick-fil-A

A proposal for a popular drive-thru restaurant in Braselton faced mixed reviews on Monday with some residents concerned about increased traffic in a growing area of town.
The Braselton Planning Commission approved a conditional use request to allow a drive-thru for the proposed Chick-fil-A at the corner of Hwy. 211 and Thompson Mill Road. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second public hearing May 4 with a possible vote May 8.
The restaurant, which will be located within the Highpointe Development, is a welcomed addition for some residents. Lori Knuteson and RoseAnne Smith both said they look forward to having the restaurant in the area.
A resident of the Village at Deaton Creek, Smith said she’s been waiting for a decade for this type of development. Smith questioned why some oppose the project for its traffic implications while the nearby 12Stone Church campus brings in significant traffic, too.
Caleb Musser, who also spoke in favor of the restaurant, cited Chick-fil-A’s community involvement and support in local school systems.
“I know the value they’re going to bring to the community,” he said.
But not all residents support the project.
Traffic — specifically on Thompson Mill Road — was the biggest concern of many who spoke at the hearing.
See the full story in the April 26 issue of The Braselton News.
