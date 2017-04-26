Braselton man arrested for child exploitation

A Braselton man was among 23 people arrested in connection with an undercover investigation into child exploitation in Gwinnett County.
Joel Blake Jackson, 22, Braselton, faces charges in violation of the computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention act. He is a gas station attendant.
Jackson was among several arrested following an undercover investigation coordinated by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children, the Gwinnett County Police Department, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation, known as “Operation Spring Cleaning” resulted in the arrests of people from 19-48 who traveled from areas around metro-Atlanta with the intent to meet a child for sex, according to a county news release.
“The purpose of “Operation Spring Cleaning” was to arrest persons who communicate with children online and then travel to meet them for the purpose of having sex,” the release said. “In addition, the operation targeted those that are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor. Online child predators visit chat rooms and websites on the internet, find children, begin conversations with them, introduce sexual content and arrange a meeting with the children for the purpose of having sex. The children these predators target are both boys and girls.”
