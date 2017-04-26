Planners deny women’s home in Commerce

The Commerce Planning Commission unanimously agreed Monday night to deny a conditional use for a “personal care home” on Pine Street.
The request would have allowed a group home for about 12 women at 120 Pine Street. Tanya Grizzle made the request and said the women would be “in transition” from such conditions as homeless, addictions and sex trafficking.
The request for the conditional approval was made in February and tabled in March.
See the full story in the April 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
