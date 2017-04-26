A Commerce woman said she was scammed out of thousands of dollars from a man she met on an online dating site.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were recently called for the fraud case. The complainant had just moved to a Richmond Way residence and began talking with a man on BlackChristiansMeet.com.
The suspect said his father recently passed away in Malaysia and left him money in his will. He told the woman the government required a large amount of money for him to collect the cash.
She paid him $5,000 and ultimately took out an $8,700 loan to pay for airfare and lawyer fees.
The woman’s daughter later visited her and did an online search for the man. His photo showed up on several dating accounts under a different name.
They called that man, who denied ever speaking to the woman. He said several people have contacted him about scam dating accounts being set up in his name.
See more incidents in the April 26 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Woman scammed on dating site
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry