Chamber: Warehouses help tax digest

Economic development and elected officials are talking about a way to counter growing public opposition to the development of warehouse and distribution projects along Interstate 85.
Recent votes on two projected warehouse developments, one narrowly approved in Braselton and defeated by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, has raised awareness of the level of opposition. Most current businesses have been between Braselton and Jefferson.
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners recently voted to deny a rezoning at Hog Mountain Road and Storey Lane. That vote came over the developer’s request to table the issue.
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce board of directors debated the issue briefly at its meeting last week.
Jim Shaw, president and CEO of the chamber and director of economic development, worried aloud about the “pushback in the community about distribution centers.”
“It is extremely important in Jackson County that we keep a balanced tax digest,” he said.
Shaw referred to the property taxes paid by industrial and commercial businesses versus those paid by residential property owners.
