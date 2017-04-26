Jefferson man arrested after shooting, manhunt

A Jefferson man was arrested last week following a shooting and manhunt in Nicholson.
Henry Earl Barnett, 36, 5174 Brockton Road, Jefferson, faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated stalking-Family Violence Act, drugs not in original container, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Hydrocodone), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (Diazapam) and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an Old Athens Drive, Nicholson, residence after Barnett allegedly shot a man in the leg.
A female witness reportedly called a male friend to the house. When she showed her friend that she tracked Barnett’s phone location at her house, the man went outside to look for him.
He reportedly found Barnett and confronted him by a window. According to the victim, the two fought on the ground and he “bested” Barnett. When he went to let him up, Barnett reportedly pulled out a gun, fired one shot into the air and fired another at the ground. That bullet apparently struck the man in the leg.
