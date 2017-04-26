Body found in car on I-85 South

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, April 26. 2017
An investigation is under way after a body was found in a vehicle on the side on I-85 South in Jefferson.
The victim died of an apparent gunshot wound.

The body was found in an out-of-state Kia passenger vehicle just south of the Jefferson exit on Wednesday morning. Authorities aren't sure how long the victim has been there.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate. The Jefferson Fire Department, Jefferson Police Department and Jackson County EMS also assisted.

Traffic is stalled in the area.

More details will be released when available.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.