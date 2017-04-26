Body found in car on I-85 South

An investigation is under way after a body was found in a vehicle on the side on I-85 South in Jefferson.
The victim died of an apparent gunshot wound.
The body was found in an out-of-state Kia passenger vehicle just south of the Jefferson exit on Wednesday morning. Authorities aren't sure how long the victim has been there.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate. The Jefferson Fire Department, Jefferson Police Department and Jackson County EMS also assisted.
Traffic is stalled in the area.
More details will be released when available.
