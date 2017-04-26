Cleve Sims (04-25-17)

Cleve Nedham Sims, 78, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Mr. Sims was the son of the late Roy Lee and Lily Grace Sims. He was preceded in death by his wives, Doris Lillian Sims and Linda Turnbull Sims.
Survivors include children, Micah (Alice) Sims and Renee (David) Brown; and grandchildren, Alex and Garrett Brown.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 27, at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
