Cleve Sims (04-25-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Wednesday, April 26. 2017
Cleve Nedham Sims, 78, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Mr. Sims was the son of the late Roy Lee and Lily Grace Sims. He was preceded in death by his wives, Doris Lillian Sims and Linda Turnbull Sims.

Survivors include children, Micah (Alice) Sims and Renee (David) Brown; and grandchildren, Alex and Garrett Brown.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 27, at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.