Jackson County’s baseball team will face a long trek — but not an unfamiliar one — for its first-round state tournament match-up.
The fourth-seed Panthers (18-12) will travel to northwest Georgia this Friday to take on Ringgold (25-5) for the third time in the last five years in the postseason.
“I think they’re well-coached,” coach Jonathan Gastley said. “I think they’re a solid ball club … Obviously, we’ve had a history with them in the last several years. They tend to know us fairly well, and likewise with us knowing them as well.”
The doubleheader starts at 2:30 p.m. on Friday with a third game, if needed, set for Saturday (time TBD).
Ringgold swept Jackson County in the first round of the 2013 playoffs, but the Panthers downed the Tigers in a three-game series last year in the Elite Eight.
Ringgold, the Region 6-AAA champions, has scored 10 or more runs in eight of its last 13 games. With a small ball field, the Tigers’ power can often swing games quickly.
“A lot of times when they can get the ball lifted in the air, it has the chance to turn the momentum in one swing of the game .. they’re just going to go and be solid and swing the bat well,” Gastley said.
For the rest of the story, see the April 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Panthers facing familiar first-round foe in playoffs
