Jefferson AD leaving for Tallulah Falls

Tim Corbett’s longtime tenure as Jefferson’s athletic director and a track and field coach will end as he’s accepted a position at Tallulah Falls for next year.
Corbett, a Jefferson High School alum, has served as a track coach since 2002 and the school’s athletic director since 2004.
Corbett, who coached the girls’ track and field team in 2002 before switching to the boys’ program in 2003, led the Dragons to state championships in 2004 and 2010.
Under Corbett’s guidance as athletic director, Jefferson’s athletic program has finished no worse than seventh over the past five years in the Directors’ Cup Standings.
Corbett will take an assistant athletic director role at Tallulah Falls — a Class A private school — and will also serve as an assistant track and field and cross country coach.
Corbett’s wife, Brandy, a Jefferson alum as well, has also resigned her position as a Jefferson High School counselor to take a job as an assistant basketball coach and possibly a volleyball coach at Tallulah Falls. Brandy Corbett coached the Jefferson girls’ basketball team for four years (2002-2006), guiding the Lady Dragons to the Final Four in her last year. She most recently coached the Jefferson Middle School girls’ eighth-grade team, leading it to a 13-1 record this past season.
“During the past 1 1/2 to 2 years, we feel that God has led us to the personal and professional decision to move to Tallulah Falls School,” the Corbetts said in a joint statement. “While the word was official last week, we have prayed, researched and contemplated the move for some time. We firmly believe that it is the right time and the right place to begin a new chapter in the life of our family.”
