GIRLS' SOCCER: Jefferson girls finish as No. 3 seed out of 8-AAAA

The Jefferson girls’ soccer team put together a successful regular season under first-year coach Molly McCarty with the team playing its way into the Class AAAA tournament.
The Lady Dragons posted a 10-3-1 record and earned the No. 3 seed out of Region 8-AAAA for the state playoffs, which began this past Tuesday.
“Our goals for the season was to make the playoffs and to be contenders in the region,” McCarty said. “I think we proved that.”
The third-seeded Lady Dragons were set to play Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday on the road in the state tournament. Jefferson faced a favorable path in the playoffs with only one top-10 team on that side of the bracket.
The Lady Dragons wrapped up the regular season with a 1-0 loss on Thursday at sixth-ranked North Oconee. The Lady Titans scored the deciding goal with 15 minutes left in the game.
For the rest of the story, see the April 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
