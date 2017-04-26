TRACK AND FIELD: Benton, Love highlight second-place finish for Lady Dragons at region

Wednesday, April 26. 2017
Akera Benton won the region high-point title, Taylor Love set a school record and the Jefferson girls’ track and field team placed second at the Region 8-AAAA meet.

Jefferson totaled 146 points in the meet, which ended Friday finishing, 25 points behind region champion North Oconee (171 points). The Lady Dragons qualified for this weekend’s state sectionals at Blessed Trinity in 12 different events.
“It hurt not to get first place, but it could have been a lot worse,” coach Brandon Vinson said. “We’re happy. We PR’d in a lot of events and that’s all you can ask for. It’s like I said during the mid-season, North Oconee had a good team and they were stout in every event.”
For the rest of the story, see the April 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.

Old Website

