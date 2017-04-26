TRACK AND FIELD: Dragons fall just short of title in new region

Jefferson’s run of region track and field titles didn’t survive a jump to a new classification.
The Dragons’ streak of four consecutive region championships ended as they were edged by St. Pius X 175-169 at the two-day, seven-team Region 8-AAAA meet, which concluded on Friday.
“Disappointing,” coach Tim Corbett said of the streak ending, “but the biggest part I always love about it is competition, and it was a great competitive atmosphere. I’d love to win it, but you can’t win them all.”
Jefferson qualified athletes in 19 events to state sectionals, set for Saturday at Blessed Trinity.
For the rest of this story, see the April 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.
