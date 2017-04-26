TRACK AND FIELD: Lady Panthers finish as region runners-up

The Jackson County girls’ track and field athletes proved to be among the region’s best — finishing as runners-up in 8-AAA — and will now see how they stack up against sectional competition.
The Lady Panthers finished with 116 points, 22 points behind region champion Franklin County (138), in the two-day meet held at East Jackson.
“I am very proud of the girls’ team,” coach Matt King said. “I believe it is the best finish in school history, but I cannot confirm it. We had our sights set on the top two and to improve on last year, and they took on the challenge. It was a great moment to share with the hard work the girls put in this year. With so many underclassman and returners the future looks very bright.”
