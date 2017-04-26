TRACK AND FIELD: Lady Panthers finish as region runners-up

Wednesday, April 26. 2017
The Jackson County girls’ track and field athletes proved to be among the region’s best — finishing as runners-up in 8-AAA — and will now see how they stack up against sectional competition.

The Lady Panthers finished with 116 points, 22 points behind region champion Franklin County (138), in the two-day meet held at East Jackson.
“I am very proud of the girls’ team,” coach Matt King said. “I believe it is the best finish in school history, but I cannot confirm it. We had our sights set on the top two and to improve on last year, and they took on the challenge. It was a great moment to share with the hard work the girls put in this year. With so many underclassman and returners the future looks very bright.”
For the rest of this story, see April 26 edition of The Jackson Herald.


